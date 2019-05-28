SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SOUHY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.95 on Friday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.02.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

