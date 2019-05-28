SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $48,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

