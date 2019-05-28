SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.83

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.83, with a volume of 8760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2351 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

