Spectiv (SIG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $763.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Spectiv has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $349,233.00 and $763.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00380694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.71 or 0.01388721 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00142972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,859,875 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.