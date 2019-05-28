Spire (SR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $92.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. Spire has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $87.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.74 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Spire by 77.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 821,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after acquiring an additional 135,051 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 933.3% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

