Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.96. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Staffing 360 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) by 211.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

