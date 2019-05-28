State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 9,980 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after buying an additional 66,585 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1,017.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $4,403,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 11,250 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $560,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,319,892 shares of company stock valued at $701,707,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 9,980 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-acquires-9980-shares-of-ceridian-hcm-holding-inc-cday.html.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.