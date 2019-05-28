State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.43.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.90 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $727,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

