State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $17.40 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 158.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 100.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 94.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/state-treasurer-state-of-michigan-has-17-40-million-stake-in-schlumberger-limited-slb.html.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.