Stepan (SCL) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Stepan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s FY2020 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $489.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCL. ValuEngine upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of SCL opened at $85.54 on Monday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

In related news, Chairman F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,209,374.87. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,007,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $164,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $133,021 and have sold 20,128 shares worth $1,865,444. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stepan by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

