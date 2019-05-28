Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,737 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,737 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CX. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 58,749,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,715,000 after buying an additional 5,957,356 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,141,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 544,356 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,935,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,102,000 after purchasing an additional 874,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,250,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 37.8% during the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 15,425,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,793 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 165,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.60.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

