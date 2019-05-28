StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

Separately, National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.47. StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 1,745.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

