Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.38 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 2,084.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

