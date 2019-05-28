Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,899.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 14,058,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 705,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $69,265,845.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,872,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,646,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,580,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,413,460. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $103.36. 977,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,026,743. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $304.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.73 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/successful-portfolios-llc-has-1-52-million-position-in-walmart-inc-wmt.html.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.