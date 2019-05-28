Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 3,145 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 481,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $43,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,273,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,436 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,291,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,853,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,384,000 after buying an additional 1,286,072 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,485,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,219,000 after buying an additional 192,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,473,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,566,000 after buying an additional 1,293,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.30. 18,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,920. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $796.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.52 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.80%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.64 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

