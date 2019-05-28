Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.17 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 885,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $38,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGE. Wolfe Research began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,148. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.14 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.87%.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

