Sunworks (SUNW) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

NASDAQ:SUNW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.27. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 61.84% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.