Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 104 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 104 target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 115 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a CHF 104.10 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 78 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 107 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 103.79.

Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

