Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,565 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 862.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 86.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 213.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. 116,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,362. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $15.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/synovus-financial-corp-sells-4565-shares-of-brookfield-asset-management-inc-bam.html.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.