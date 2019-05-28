Syscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $747,368.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $747,368.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.01310261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001440 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00064071 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 553,852,627 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Binance, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

