T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Given a $10.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 1,411,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,893. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 325.79% and a negative net margin of 535.26%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108,575 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 107.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,621,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,621,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,724 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

