Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €81.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.45 ($80.76).

