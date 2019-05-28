Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Robert B. Evans acquired 51,420 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,919.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,366.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.05 and a beta of 2.01. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $59.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

