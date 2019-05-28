Tate & Lyle (TATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 730.91 ($9.55).

LON TATE opened at GBX 759.60 ($9.93) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of GBX 596.20 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

