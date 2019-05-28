Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Insider Sells $40,674.44 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $40,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at $41,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Terracciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $39,119.32.

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 958,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,345. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $925.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

