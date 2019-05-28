TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,401 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,401 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 896.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $318.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.13.

W W Grainger stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.66. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,869. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $255.38 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.49%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

