Tech Square Trading LP Invests $220,000 in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Stock

Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,037.3% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,158,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,233,062,000 after acquiring an additional 280,698 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,156. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.59. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Q. Brown sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $3,173,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $684,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,499,657. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

