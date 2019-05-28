Telford Homes’ (TEF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Telford Homes (LON:TEF) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Telford Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Telford Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Telford Homes from GBX 469 ($6.13) to GBX 441 ($5.76) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Get Telford Homes alerts:

TEF opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Monday. Telford Homes has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $213.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.54.

In related news, insider Jonathan Di-Stefano acquired 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £3,599.36 ($4,703.20).

Telford Homes Company Profile

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Telford Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telford Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.