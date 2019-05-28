Teloscoin (TELOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,217.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. Teloscoin has a market cap of $288,289.00 and approximately $9,217.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, BiteBTC and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00384002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.01394679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00145865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00014712 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin’s total supply is 88,852,895 coins and its circulating supply is 82,726,537 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

Teloscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

