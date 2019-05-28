Terex Co. (TEX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 117,010 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,927 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terex news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $34,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $53,474 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEX stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

