Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $27,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,098 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $35,414.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,349 shares of company stock valued at $384,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC set a $12.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

