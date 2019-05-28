Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 4,065 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $121,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $36,361.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,003.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,543. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNTA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. 6,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,528. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.17. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.98% and a negative net margin of 231.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNTA shares. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

