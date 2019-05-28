Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,247,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 248,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 32,469 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

DDS traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,699. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.14.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 1,060 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $78,238.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.86 per share, for a total transaction of $45,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

