THEKEY (TKY) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and approximately $187,670.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Switcheo Network, LBank and Kucoin. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinrail, LBank, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.