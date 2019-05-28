Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,126 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.24. 297,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,411,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

