Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Up 106.1% This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 106.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $24,145.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $761.35 or 0.08753621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038371 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001511 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000600 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,216,886 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

