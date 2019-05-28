Timpani Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $847,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,453 shares of company stock worth $17,760,553.

NASDAQ INSP traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. 5,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,332. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

