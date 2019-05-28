Timpani Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Timpani Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises approximately 1.5% of Timpani Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Timpani Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,494,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,745,000 after acquiring an additional 58,460 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,341,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,960,000 after acquiring an additional 126,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 97,252 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $229,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $592,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $119.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,694. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $90.67 and a 12-month high of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

