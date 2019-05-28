TokenStars (TEAM) Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. One TokenStars token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TokenStars has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenStars has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TokenStars Token Profile

TokenStars is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. The official website for TokenStars is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TokenStars is medium.com/@tokenstars. TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenStars

TokenStars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

