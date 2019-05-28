Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,020 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. FibroGen accounts for about 2.0% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $92,712,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,760,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 778,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,604,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 27.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,208,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,046,000 after acquiring an additional 473,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,439,000 after acquiring an additional 257,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 14,787 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $888,402.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 267,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,094,891.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $2,205,743.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,619,572 shares in the company, valued at $145,779,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,427 shares of company stock worth $13,211,151. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. 7,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,993. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.60. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 44.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

