Toro Co (TTC) Stake Decreased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 5,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,837 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2,058.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Buhrmaster sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $605,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,871.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $410,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,052. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

