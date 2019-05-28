Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,554,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,806,000 after buying an additional 133,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,195,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10,918.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 589,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,748,000 after buying an additional 583,793 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 139,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

FTSL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,421. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $48.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/toronto-dominion-bank-acquires-new-stake-in-first-trust-senior-loan-etf-ftsl.html.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.