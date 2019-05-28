Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Friday, May 24th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of TD opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.5511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,086,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,982,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,356,000 after buying an additional 1,273,742 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

