Trivago NV – (TRVG) Receives $5.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trivago in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush set a $5.00 price target on shares of Trivago and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Get Trivago alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trivago by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Trivago by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 70,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 282,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trivago has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.20.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Trivago had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trivago will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.