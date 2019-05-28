UBS Group Trims VF (VFC) Target Price to $87.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on VF and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. VF has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VF will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $4,373,501.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,944,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,517,940,000 after buying an additional 538,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $725,312,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of VF by 5,538.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,592,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,458,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of VF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,232,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,990,000 after buying an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,406,000 after buying an additional 543,434 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

