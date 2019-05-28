Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Holdings Raised by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 453.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $172.17 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729 over the last ninety days. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

