UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Stake Increased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,907,043,000 after purchasing an additional 288,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $288.00 to $247.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.84.

UNH opened at $247.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-stake-increased-by-empire-life-investments-inc.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.