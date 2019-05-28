Unitil Co. (UTL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 196.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Unitil were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 6.1% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 12.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 197,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 84,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 86,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Black sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $28,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,402. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Unitil in a report on Friday, February 1st.

UTL stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $864.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.23). Unitil had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 66.37%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

