Upwork Inc (UPWK) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 249,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,687. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Upwork has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hayden Brown sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $35,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Globespan Management Associate sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,386,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,263,068. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 7.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Upwork by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.