Upwork (UPWK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Upwork stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -41.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Upwork has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hayden Brown sold 2,266 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $35,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,386,016 shares of company stock worth $42,263,068 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

